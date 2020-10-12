The Lewis County Animal Shelter will begin the process of identifying potential properties for a new facility thanks to a contract approved by county commissioners Monday.
The agreement is with SHKS Architects, a Seattle-based firm selected by Lewis County Facilities. The firm will begin site selection and design “almost immediately,” according to Facilities Manager Doug Carey. It’s good news, considering the current facility is at “near the end of its useful life and is in need of replacement,” according to Monday’s resolution.
Shelter Manager Jennifer Teitzel said the project will most likely “start from scratch,” as the current facility, built in the 1980s, just isn’t adequate as an animal shelter.
“It was never built as an animal shelter, and it’s been modified several times and is very out of date,” she said.
The project is a long time coming — it’s part of the county’s 10-year Capital Facilities Plan and five-year Capital Improvement Program, and the county began soliciting help from architecture firms back in February.
Teitzel hopes the new facility will have more space to house appropriate kennels for dogs and cats, isolate kittens from cats, and offer more storage for donated equipment. With current cramped quarters and pandemic restrictions, Teitzel said the shelter has been tightly restricted, and is only allowing residents to visit by appointment.
The project is expected to be covered by bequests and donations to the animal shelter.
“They’ve received some significant donations through the past few years,” Carey said. “We feel really good that there’s a good fund balance to start this project, and it’s time to get started.”
According to SHKS Architecture’s Sept. 25 letter to Carey, the shelter will likely cost $1.5 million, but “may increase subject to fundraising.”
Funds have been raised with the help of a citizen-led steering committee, and has received several large bequests, and is expecting one more in 2021. As of February, the shelter is expecting to rake in almost $2.5 million.
According to Carey, the firm will evaluate potential properties around the county, including the one the current animal shelter resides on. If the firm decides to stick with the current property, Teitzel said major restructuring and remodeling would be in order. A decision and architectural design are expected to be ready around mid-2021, and Carey expects the entire process to take two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.