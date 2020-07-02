Lewis County Emergency Services announced on Wednesday that notifications through its Lewis County Alert service are now available in Spanish.
According to a release, anyone looking to utilize the feature can do so by selecting the Spanish option in the language preferences, after selecting the Lewis County Alert logo at the bottom of the Lewiscountywa.gov webpage.
“Lewis County has about a 5 percent population of Spanish speaking residents,” Emergency Management Deputy Director Andy Caldwell said in a release. “This new feature allows citizens the option to select “Spanish” rather than English to receive their alerts and increases our capabilities to issue alerts to everyone in the County in emergencies.”
The Lewis County Alert Service allows users to receive advance warnings for current or future emergencies, disasters or evacuation notices through voice message, email, text, or through specific cell phone apps, depending on what they prefer.
The service is free to use and the personal information of the user is protected.
