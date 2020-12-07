The Lewis County Board of Commissioners adopted the county’s 2021 budget on Monday. The fluid budget, subject to change throughout the year, includes $114.6 million in revenue and $122.6 million in expenditures, with the general fund’s revenue at $39,011,608 and expenditures at $42,777,985. Commissioners and County Manager Erik Martin expressed optimism surrounding the budget, as there were originally concerns around pandemic-related impacts.
“Although there were significant concerns early in the year of what the impact of stay-at-home orders would have on county revenues, the decreases anticipated were not realized,” Martin said in his staff report to commissioners. “And the county has continued to see increased sales and use tax.”
Citizens budget committee member Frank Corbin said the county has been a “great steward of our limited resources,” and that “great restraint was shown by department heads.” After more optimistic projections of the 2021 budget, county commissioners approved nearly all budget increase requests by different departments.
The 2021 budget includes a 3.98 percent increase in general fund expenditures related to increased costs for employee wages and benefits, professional services, indigent defense contracts and “funds set aside for the continued COVID-19 response,” according to Martin. Revenue is also expected to increase by 1.3 percent because of sales and use tax, property tax, and new construction.
Martin cited a stable housing market, and the fact that median home sale prices increased over last year. Building permits also continued to benefit the county despite orders earlier in the year to restrict construction. The county is also projected to rake in more lodging tax than last year, as many Washingtonians flocked to rural Lewis County during the pandemic.
Martin also pointed to the federal stimulus bill as something that helped the county avoid major economic fallout during the coronavirus pandemic. Although the federal aid was a saving grace, Martin warned that if the federal government fails to pass more relief, the county could still be in for an economic downturn.
“If there is not progress at the federal level with a stimulus package that would offer another round of direct assistance to impacted businesses and residents, or put an end to the ongoing and ever-changing restrictions on citizens and businesses, the result could have devastating effects on our community and the tax base supporting local government services,” Martin said.
Although a COVID-19 vaccine is on the horizon, and public health officials are currently working on distribution plans, Martin also said that the effect of said vaccine would have on the economy, “and when that effect would be realized,” is still unknown.
Additionally, the county will declare a “substantial need,” in order to increase the property tax levy by 1 percent. The county can normally increase the levy by 1 percent, unless inflation for that year is found to be less than 1 percent. Commissioners established “substantial need” so the county wouldn’t be limited by this year’s .602 percent inflation rate.
