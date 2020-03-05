Lewis County activated its Emergency Operations Center at level 1 as of noon Thursday in support of the Lewis County Public Health & Social Services and the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) response.
“Activation of the EOC is necessary to request resources from the State,” Andy Caldwell, DEM deputy director, said in a press release. “At this time, activation of the EOC does not indicate any additional actions are recommended for the general public, other than our usual preparedness messages to listen to local media for updates and to review emergency plans and supply kits to ensure everything is up-to-date.”
Lewis County reports the risk to the general public remains low. As of Thursday, no cases had been diagnosed in Lewis County.
To slow the spread of the virus and reduce your chance of getting sick, Lewis County Health Officer Dr. Rachel Wood has advised residents to wash hands frequently, avoid touching your face and cover your coughs and sneezes, as you would in an ordinary flu season.
For more information on COVID-19, go to www.doh.wa.gov/coronavirus or call 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
