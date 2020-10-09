After the remaining Port of Centralia commissioners were unable to pick a replacement for former commissioner Dan Keahey, the Lewis County Board of Commissioners is now taking applications for the position.
To be eligible, a person must live within the Port of Centralia’s boundaries and be a registered voter in Lewis County.
To apply, send a resume, an application and a letter of interest to Rieva Lester, clerk of the BOCC. Application materials can be emailed to committees@lewiscounty.wa.gov with “Port of Centralia” in the subject line, by mail to 351 NW North Street, Chehalis, or in person at the BOCC’s offices in room 210 of the Lewis County Courthouse at the above address.
Submissions must be received by 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30. A digital copy of the packet is available at lewiscountywa.gov/offices/commissioners/bocc-news/lewis-county-accepting-applications-for-port-of-centralias-district-1-vacancy/.
The Port of Centralia is governed by a three-member board. Commissioner Dan Keahey resigned his position July 3, 2020. Since then, the remaining commissioners — Peter Lahmann and Julie Shaffley — have been unable to agree on a successor of the five applicants who applied for the position to the port after discussing the matter in at least six meetings.
The port commission interviewed five candidates — William Luond, Michael Mahoney, Kyle Markstrom, Richard Schnatterly and Lindy Waring.
