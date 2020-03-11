AAUW book sale
The American Association of University Women has been working hard all month collecting used books and sorting them into categories for this year’s sale, which runs Thursday through Saturday at the Lewis County Mall. Thursday and Friday hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.  Pictured above is AAUW member Luana Graves sorting books during a previous sale.  Book prices start at $3 for hardbacks and $2 for paperbacks, with reductions as the sale continues. After 3 p.m. on the last day, customers can fill a bag with books for $2.

 Photograph submitted by Kerry Serl, AAUW

The Lewis County chapter of the American Association of University Women has scheduled its annual fundraiser book sale for March 26 through March 28 at the Lewis County Mall. 

This is the 41st year of the sale. 

The sale will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 26 and 27 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 28.

The AAUW has given scholarships annually since 1953. 

All books for the sale are donated.

