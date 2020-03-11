The Lewis County chapter of the American Association of University Women has scheduled its annual fundraiser book sale for March 26 through March 28 at the Lewis County Mall.
This is the 41st year of the sale.
The sale will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 26 and 27 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 28.
The AAUW has given scholarships annually since 1953.
All books for the sale are donated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.