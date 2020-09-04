Put off for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lewis County American Association of University Women’s annual used book sale has been rescheduled to Sept. 23 through Sept. 26.
This is the 41st year that Lewis County AAUW has sold used books to raise money for scholarships.
The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day at the Lewis County Mall.
Prices will start at $3 for hardbacks and $2 for paperbacks Wednesday, dropping a dollar each on Thursday, down to $1 for hardbacks and 50 cents on Friday and on Saturday a bag of books will go for $2.
COVID-19 social distancing will be in effect and masks will be required.
The many books donated to the organization include thousands of fiction and nonfiction books, plus CDs and DVDs. Nonfiction books are separated into more than 50 categories such as biography, cooking, history, religion, gardening and self-help. Children’s books will be housed in a large separate room.
Proceeds from the sale support scholarships for women attending college and to middle and high school girls for summer camps focusing on STEM subjects.
Lewis County AAUW also co-sponsors Expanding Your Horizons ,a career day for middle school students, and Lunafest, a film festival featuring films by, for, and about women.
The Lewis County branch of AAUW formed in 1923 and has awarded hundreds of scholarships to women for over 60 years. For more information about AAUW, call 360-520-2859.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.