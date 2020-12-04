The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that a level 3 sex offender had registered at a new address in Mossyrock.
David John Vernon, 52, has registered to live in the 100 block of Swigert Road in Mossyrock. Vernon is described as a white male, who is bald with blue eyes. He stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 225 pounds.
Vernon is required to register as a sex offender due to a conviction in 1994 of second-degree rape. Vernon was accused of sexually assaulting his girlfriend. His criminal history also includes offenses including indecent liberties.
His most recent conviction was on two counts of voyeurism in 2009 in Lewis County Superior Court, according to the sheriff’s office. In that incident, Vernon was accused of cutting a hole in a portable toilet to watch women. He was sentenced to 60 months in prison for that offense.
Level 3 sex offenders are considered to be at the highest risk to reoffend.
