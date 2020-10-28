Lewis County Central Transfer Station is hosting a leaf exchange program for citizens to drop off their bagged leaves or pick up leaves to be used for compost or gardening.
The leaf exchange will be held on Nov. 7 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lewis County Central Transfer Station — 1411 S. Tower Ave. in Centralia..
“The Lewis County Master Recycler Composter volunteers will accept bagged fall leaves for exchange or offer bagged leaves to others during these events,” according to the City of Chehalis website.
Questions about the leaf exchange can be directed at jason.adams@lewiscountywa.gov or 360-740-1451.
Lewis County is sponsoring a Tire Recycling Event is scheduled for Nov. 5, 6, and 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds — 2555 N. National Ave. in Chehalis.
The event will accept up to 15 tires per person from passenger vehicles, light — on or off the rim — and semi-truck tires, off the rim.
The event is only for Lewis County residential customers only and I.D.s will be checked. For more information call 360-740-1451.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.