Fire crews clear debris following a structure fire at Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm Tuesday night in Olympia.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com

A barn at Lattin's Cider Mill, a well-known Thurston County destination for apple fritters and other seasonal offerings, was destroyed by fire Tuesday night, a fire official said.

East Olympia Fire District 6 was dispatched to the barn about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday after a report of a structure fire, Battalion Chief Kevin Denton said.

A Mclane Black Lake Fire Department engine is parked outside the Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm Tuesday night as they respond to a structure fire on the property.

The fire was well underway when fire crews arrived, so they fought it defensively to prevent it from spreading, he said. The retail shop was not damaged, Denton said.

The barn, which he estimated at 1,500 to 2,000 square feet, ultimately collapsed.

No injuries were reported, and no animals were thought to have been inside the barn. However, the barn appeared to be used as storage for the business, Denton said.

A firefighter walks by a structure at Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm Tuesday night following a fire.

The fire is suspected to have been electrical in nature because the barn had power, he said.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

East Olympia fire was assisted by Lacey Fire District 3 and the Olympia Fire Department. Fire crews were on scene until about 1 a.m. Wednesday, Denton said.

Owner Carolyn Lattin talks with emergency crews following a structure fire at the Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm in Olympia Tuesday night.
Crews with East Olympia Fire District 6 clear debris following a structure fire at Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm Tuesday night in Olympia.
Firefighters respond to a structure fire at the Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm Tuesday night in Olympia.
Firefighters respond to a structure fire at the Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm Tuesday night in Olympia.

