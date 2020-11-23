Wednesday is the last day for individuals to fill out the Office of the Chehalis Basin’s survey on basin-wide flooding solutions.
The OCB held live virtual meetings to solicit input from the public, and created the survey for individuals who were not able to attend.
Feedback will be considered by the OCB as it formulates recommendations to the governor and state legislature regarding actions to best mitigate flood damage and protect aquatic species.
The survey can be filled out here: https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/mTz1CZ
