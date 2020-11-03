In a landslide vote of 60.12 percent to just 38 percent, Dr. Lindsey Pollock will unseat County Commissioner Bobby Jackson. Although the margin is significant, the victory is unsurprising considering August’s primary election, when the local veterinarian beat Jackson by nearly 20 percentage points. Pollock also handily outspent her opponent by $17,000.
Pollock celebrated with a small dinner with her campaign staff.
“I honestly didn’t know how it was going to turn out, and I was not expecting this wide of a margin,” Pollock said Tuesday night. “I knew it would be favorable, but wow.”
Although results continue to roll into the auditor’s office in what will be a record-breaking election year in terms of participation, Pollock will more than likely take on the position to represent district 2, covering West Lewis County, including Chehalis, Winlock, and Boistfort.
Pollock’s win will end Jackson’s one-term stint as commissioner, and may significantly alter the county’s approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Jackson has argued staunchly against a mask mandate, appeared maskless at large gatherings and encouraging schools to reopen faster than the county’s own recommendations, Pollock’s approach is more in-line with public health experts.
“I see no reason to have an antagonistic relationship with them,” she said. “That is not productive for the citizens of Lewis County. We all need to be working together.”
She has stressed the importance of masks and noted that county leadership needs to set an example and encourage everyone to make the choice to follow health guidelines.
In the case of outbreaks, Pollock said the county needs to have a cohesive plan and be ready to pivot back to online learning.
Pollock, like Jackson, has minimal previous experience in politics, but is a regular attendee of county meetings and ran as a freeholder candidate in an unsuccessful attempt to begin a home rule charter process in Lewis County government in 2018. She runs a veterinary clinic in Lewis County. Supporters have argued that owning a business gives Pollock a leg up, and streamlining permitting processes for businesses and developers is an issue Pollock’s campaign regularly leaned on in the months leading up to November.
While Pollock and Jackson both support the controversial proposal of constructing a dam in the Chehalis River to prevent flood damage in the basin, Pollock has discussed a potential “plan b” more in-depth than the out-going commissioner. Jackson framed the proposal as the only option, while Pollock articulated a plan to financially incentivize housing development in areas less at-risk of flooding — an attempt to minimize property damage while reserving fertile floodplain land for agriculture.
During the race, Pollock largely criticized the sitting commissioner for failing to take a long-term approach. She questioned why the commissioner’s newly-adopted strategic plan only looked five years in the future, rather than 10 or 20 — a sentiment shared by district 1 challenger Sean Swope. Jackson’s rebuttal framed Pollock as someone with little experience and no new ideas.
Pollock said from now until January, “there will be a fair amount of pregame” as she gets the lay of the land. As she takes office amid a pandemic, she’s tallying up all the county-wide issues to be addressed.
“Short answer is there’s a lot,” she said.
