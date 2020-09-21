The Lacamas Bridge in Vader is set to reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 22, after being closed to be replaced for over a year.
The bridge needed replacement because the former timber bridge, originally built in 1951, no longer met modern bridge standards.
The bridge closed in June of 2019 and Farline Bridge, Inc. began work on replacing the bridge on June 18. Farline Bridge, Inc. was contracted for the project by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
“We appreciate the public’s patience in detouring around the closure while our crews worked to build the new bridge,” said WSDOT project engineer, Colin Newell. “While the original plan was to have the bridge open by the end of 2019, due to several unforeseen circumstances, the reopening was delayed and we thank travelers and community members for bearing with us.”
The Lacamas Creek Bridge was the connection along SR 506 between the City of Vader and Interstate 5.
“The newly constructed bridge has a wider structure that includes pedestrian and bicycle access, improving the safety for all travelers,” stated a press release from WSDOT.
The bridge will be open to travelers on Tuesday unless it is postponed due to rain, but WSDOT crews still have “additional weather-dependent work to finish before the project is complete.”
The main priorities of the bridge replacement project were to provide a safe concrete bridge that meets current bridge standards and widen the bridge to provide more biker and pedestrian accessibility.
Travelers can get up-to-date roadway information at www.wsdot.com/traffic/trafficalerts/SouthWest.aspx and Lacamas Creek Bridge project updates at wsdot.wa.gov/projects/sr506/lacamas-creek-bridge/home.
