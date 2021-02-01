Despite recent reports suggesting Spiffy’s in Napavine is not liable for the more than $400,000 in fines levied by the Department of Labor and Industries (L&I), the department says at least $144,585 has become “final orders,” since the restaurant did not appeal those early fines in the 15-day timeframe they were allotted.
“The first two batches of fines were not appealed by Spiffy’s, so it is our intent to collect on those fines,” L&I spokeswoman Dina Lorraine said in an email.
The other hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines levied against the restaurant for flouting statewide restrictions meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 could still go through an appeals process.
L&I cannot collect fines until that process is complete.
After weeks of refusing to halt indoor dining, amassing the fines, going to court and sparking armed protests by supporters, Spiffy’s finally came into compliance in January.
Lewis County is among the counties that moved into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee reopening plan on Monday, meaning restaurants can serve at 25 percent occupancy.