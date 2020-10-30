A federal judge in Yakima has granted Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s request for a hearing Friday to update the court on the U.S. Postal Service’s election mail performance, according to the AG’s Office.
The office argued data supplied this week “showed unacceptably low rates of on-time delivery of First Class mail and ballots in multiple parts of the country,” according to a news release.
“The reported data still show that the Postal Service is failing to timely deliver a significant number of trackable ballots, and that such ballots remain undelivered to voters or will not be delivered to elections officials in time to be counted,” Ferguson wrote in his request last night for a hearing before U.S. District Court Judge Stanley A. Bastian.
On Sept. 17, Judge Bastian granted Ferguson’s motion for a nationwide injunction in the case, forcing the U.S. Postal Service to immediately halt operational changes.. That injunction required the Postal Service to take “extraordinary measures” to accelerate the delivery of ballots.
While election mail delivery has generally improved since the injunction, the AG’s office argues recent ballot delays are evidence that the Postal Service is failing to abide by it. Data presented to the judge reportedly showed that on-time delivery of ballots sent by voters in Michigan’s Detroit District has dipped as low as 57 percent over the past week.
Ferguson is leading a coalition of 14 states that filed a lawsuit over the changes to the Postal Service on Aug. 18. The coalition includes Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin, as well as other states.
“Ferguson’s lawsuit asserted that the postmaster general unlawfully implemented drastic changes to mail service,” according to the AG’s office. “Immediately after Ferguson filed his lawsuit, the postmaster general made public commitments that he would halt some — but not all — of those changes. However, mail delays continued, and questions remained about what changes are still in effect.”
