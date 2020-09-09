A petition to recall Thurston County Commissioner Tye Menser, brought by Jon Pettit, won’t move forward after a judge ruled it legally and factually insufficient on Tuesday.
Pettit, who is a fixture at the commission’s public meetings and comment periods, filed the charges with Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall on Aug. 10. He alleged that Menser committed malfeasance, misfeasance and violated the oath of office.
The allegations stemmed from two budget-related commission votes: a vote in late 2019 for the six-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) and a recent 2-1 commission vote to amend the county budget in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pettit alleged that Menser violated the duty to maintain the courthouse by voting for the CIP in 2019, which removed a line item from the budget related to a repair at the courthouse. He also took issue with cuts made in the recent amendment.
The recent amendment came after months of contentious public discussions, allocated millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funding, and cut spending in reaction to projected revenue shortfalls -- including a 2 percent cut in general fund expenditures by all county departments and offices.
In his charges, Pettit argued that Menser exceeded his legislative authority by voting to cut spending after the board had already set property tax levies. The amended spending doesn’t support the levies already set, he alleged. He also alleged Menser exceeded legal authority by reducing line-item spending controlled by separately elected officials.
At Tuesday’s hearing and in prior conversations with The Olympian, Pettit has said the charges aren’t personal.
He also told The Olympian he didn’t bring similar charges against the other commissioner who voted for the recent amendment, John Hutchings, because he will no longer be representing the county after this year.
“I want this to be clear: This is not a personal matter,” Pettit said in Tuesday’s hearing, which was held via Zoom. “There is no political element involved.”
