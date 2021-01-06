Jessica Homyack, director of environmental research and operational support for Weyerhaeuser, was named volunteer of the year by the company for her work with the Chehalis Foundation.
Homyack and her husband, Tom Gorman, worked as co-chairs on a committee to create a plan to replace the wooden playground structure at Penny Playground.
“I chose to be involved in this project because I want to be a good role model for my children and show them what it means to give back to their community,” Homyack said in a press release. “It was an amazing opportunity to grow roots in our chosen hometown and help provide a fun and exciting place for all families.”
Homyack recruited a steering committee, assisted with playground design and provided public outreach to gain community support and funding for the project.
“She presented to the Chehalis City Council, the Chehalis Foundation, Chehalis and Centralia Rotary, Twin Cities Rotary and more. The result is a $1.3 million dollar state of the art, inclusive and accessible playground,” stated a press release from the Chehalis Foundation.
Homyack was nominated for Volunteer of the Year by city of Chehalis Recreation Manager Lilly Wall, who said that Homyack is an outstanding person who works hard for causes she believes in.
Weyerhaeuser was a major contributor to the Penny Playground project, according to the Chehalis Foundation, awarding $12,000 to a company that provided inclusive playground equipment.
“Volunteers do not necessarily have the time; they have the heart. Jessica’s leadership, organizational skills and love for this community was evident in her devotion to this project,” said Mike and Sue Austin, who led the fundraising effort with the school district.
Individuals or organizations interested in learning more about the organization or donating to the Chehalis Foundation can contact Executive Director Jenny Collins at Jenny@ChehalisFoundation.org.
