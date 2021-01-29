The two flooding events that hit Western Washington earlier this month are estimated to cost the county $2.8 million.
The estimate is largely due to multiple landslides that occurred during both back-to-back events. Landslides can be especially expensive for the county, which implements cleanup measures as well as preventative measures to stabilize the land.
One landslide in Napavine is estimated to cost $200,000, and two others on an 8-foot strip of Shorey Road and a 100-foot strip of Newaukum Valley Road are expected to cost $1 million each.
It’s money that could be recouped through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) if the state surpasses a monetary damages threshold of $10,423,037 for the same two floods.
According to Lewis County Emergency Management Deputy Director Andy Caldwell, those costs — which include funds for overtime work spent responding to the events — would likely be reached when including costs from Snohomish County.
The cost recovery process can take years, Caldwell said. It’s still unclear if the state will meet that threshold and become eligible for federal funding, as local emergency departments are still reporting out their own estimated costs.
According to a report from the county, one of the flooding events, coupled with 50 mph winds, left half a million Washingtonians without power, while several roads closed by downed trees “greatly impacted essential delivery routes and timely emergency response.”
On Jan. 13, during the second days-long flooding event, Arbor Health Morton Hospital requested help from the county to shelter a couple that required power to operate oxygen equipment. A Red Cross duty officer was able to assist.