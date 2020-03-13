Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Battle Ground) has scheduled a telephone town hall for March 16 that will feature Clark County Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick, who will provide information on the novel coronavirus.
The telephone town hall is scheduled for 5:25 p.m. Pacific standard time on Monday, March 16.
Residents can call in to join the live telephone town hall at any point during the event by calling 1-877-229-8493 and using the passcode 116365.
