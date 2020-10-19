From left, NASA astronauts Steve Bowen, Michael Barratt and Alvin Drew are pictured in the Quest airlock of the International Space Station as they prepare for the start of the mission’s first spacewalk Feb. 28, 2011. Barratt, a Clark County native, recently gave a virtual talk alongside NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, regarding the space agency’s latest project to bring astronauts back to the moon and to tie in the importance of STEM education to space exploration.