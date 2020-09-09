A volunteer work party, led by the Chehalis River Basin Land Trust and the City of Centralia, is planned for 10 a.m. to 1 pm. at the Discover Trail on Saturday.
The aim of the event is to remove invasive weeds, namely Himalayan blackberries and tansy plants, in order to promote the survival of native plants. Any adult is invited to come help volunteer their efforts. Masks are required and volunteers are encouraged to bring loppers or clippers, as well as gloves (leather recommended).
It marks the first volunteer work done on the trail since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March, said Jan Robinson, board president of the Chehalis River Basin Land Trust.
“We do know we can spread people out along the trail, so they shouldn’t have a problem with social distancing, except when we sign them in,” Robinson said. “And, of course, we’ve got a new waiver for them to sign. It will take a few minutes.”
The Discovery Trail opened in September 2006 and has two trails that run along the banks of the Chehalis River, a southern half-mile trail and a northern one-mile walk. The property is owned by the City of Centralia, and the Chehalis River Basin Land Trust owns the 200-foot wide habitat conservation easement on the riparian zone that runs alongside the Chehalis River in both Lewis County and Thurston County, which is why the two entities are teaming up on this project.
About 15 volunteers from the The Chehalis River Basin Land Trust and the Centralia Stream Team planted 1,180 native shrubs along the trail in February 2020 in an effort to control invasive blackberry bushes and strengthen the habitat. The shrubs planted at the time were the tall Oregon grape, snowberry, linden plum and shore pine, all of which are native plants.
The land trust is working with another nonprofit organization to hopefully run another restoration event in November, where they will be planting trees mostly up at the north end, Robinson said.
What prompted Saturday’s event was Robinson noticing earlier this summer that the invasive species were once again taking over.
“After I was out there this summer and saw how badly the blackberries and tansy were spreading, I contacted one of our volunteers, who said we could do this on the 12th,” Robinson said.
Volunteers will focus mainly on the northern trail this time around. Signs will be posted on Saturday prompting volunteers to drive down the easement and park near the old barn close to the river. The city will be providing a trailer for the weeds to be placed in for disposal. Snacks and water will be provided. For more info contact Jan Robinson by email at office@chehalislandtrust.org.
