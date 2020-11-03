Gov. Jay Inslee is leading challenger Loren Culp with nearly 60 percent of the vote statewide Tuesday night. 

Culp was the favorite in Lewis County, with 68.9 percent of local votes. 

GOV.png

For Lt. Governor, Denny Heck is leading fellow Democrat Marko Liias with 47.3 percent of the vote statewide, to Liias' 33.8. Write-in candidates received 18.8 percent of the statewide vote. 

LT.GOV.png

