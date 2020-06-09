Inslee calls for police reform amid protests

Gov. Jay Inslee is seeking to convene leaders of communities of color and law enforcement to take advantage of current attention on police misconduct in order to make more than just changes to the way policing is done in Washington state.
Inslee hosted a press conference June 8 where he addressed ongoing demonstrations protesting the death of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who died May 25 after a police officer placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for close to nine minutes. Inslee mentioned “many, many” demonstrations conducted peacefully across the state over the weekend.
“To the protestors, I want you to know this; I hear you. Black lives matter,” Inslee said.
He added that the upswell in activism is “a moment to do things differently, to do them better, and to do them with a real commitment to change.”
“I know that we have to rethink policing and public safety in Washington state,” Inslee said, adding that those discussions shouldn’t be in a vacuum.
He said he would be convening leaders of black communities as well as other marginalized groups and also law enforcement to work toward solutions to submit to the Washington state Legislature.
Though he anticipated a number of issues would be discussed during those talks, Inslee mentioned three he believed “certainly need to be action items.” The governor called for establishing “an independent investigative and prosecutorial process for cases of alleged police misconduct resulting in death or serious harm to citizens,” which the governor said would be a unit independent from other law enforcement jurisdictions in the state.
Related to investigations into in-custody deaths, Inslee mentioned he had directed the Washington State Patrol to review the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation of the death of Manuel Ellis, a black man who died while restrained by police in Tacoma back in March. He said that review could lead to further investigation by the WSP, which would then be examined by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office to see “what, if any, prosecutorial action should be taken by the attorney general.”
Another item would be rethinking police use of force, with Inslee mentioning specifically a restriction on the use of choke holds statewide, something already in place with the Washington State Patrol and in some other departments. The restriction prohibited the use of the technique unless an officer believed their life to be in danger.
Inslee also called for creating a “legally enforceable obligation” for law enforcement officers to report misconduct by their colleagues.
Inslee said that “the tenor of this moment” in widespread attention on police misconduct could lead to addressing larger issues of institutional racism, such as inequities in education, healthcare and economics.
“All of these things have to be on the table for action,” Inslee said.
Inslee acknowledged the contradiction between support of mass protests while for much of the past few months the state government has been urging citizens to “stay home, stay healthy” as part of the namesake order the governor made intended to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Thousands of people have made the decision that the virus of racism was important enough to fight back by peaceful protest,” Inslee said, adding he has encouraged protestors to take part “in the most distanced matter possible, including to wear masks.”
“Certainly we’re concerned about the potential uptick, now, in cases of COVID-19,” Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman said.
His advice for anyone attending a protest in which they could not take adequate preventative measures such as distancing is to stay home for the 14-day incubation period after taking part in a demonstration, reiterating that anyone experiencing COVID-like symptoms should opt for a test.
Inslee said his administration had been “entirely neutral and fair” on any political demonstrations in Washington with regard to orders restricting most any other type of gathering, pointing to the state’s responses for both those in the wake of Floyd’s death as well as those that were protesting the order itself in prior weeks.
Amid calls by some to defund police departments in the state, Inslee said he didn’t want to cut the ability for police to rapidly respond to incidents such as domestic abuse.
“If there are things that can be trimmed, sure; we’ll have those debates,” Inslee said, explaining that seeking greater funding for increasing access to early childhood and college education, mental health and community support systems would help to reduce racial inequities in the state.
Inslee’s message was that across the state “leaders cannot just reject racist ideas” and call it a day, noting communities were calling for change at every level of government in Washington.
“We’re not asking just for vague promises. We need action, we need policies, and we need them as rapidly as possible,” Inslee said.
