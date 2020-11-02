Lewis County will hold a public informational meeting regarding its 2021 preliminary budget on Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m. For the past few weeks, county-wide offices and departments have been meeting with county commissioners to discuss their preliminary budgets, including any pandemic-related shortfalls and any requests for budgetary increases.
Although original budget projections were grim due to the burden the pandemic placed on many businesses, the county has seen an optimistic bounce-back of several revenue sources, including sales tax and tax related to tourism.
The county’s preliminary 2021 budget is available online here at lewiscountywa.gov/departments/budget/lewis-county-budget/2021-budget/ or in-person at the county courthouse in room 209.
According to Budget Manager Becky Butler, the numbers are likely to change before the public hearing, as county commissioners will make adjustments.
Current grand totals for the 2021 preliminary budget include $113,735,617 in revenue (about six million short of 2020’s original budget) and $119,968,277 in expenditures (about seven million short of 2020’s original budget).
The county commission will also hold public hearings on Dec. 7, where they will adopt the 2021 budget after making any necessary adjustments.
