After the first votes were counted in the primary for Lewis County Commission Districts 1 and 2, both incumbents were trailing challengers by 10 percent or more.
Edna Fund, running to secure her third term as a Lewis County Commissioner in district 1, had 43.9 percent, or 2,639 votes Tuesday to challenger Sean Swope’s 53.7 percent and 3,226 votes.
“Super pumped,” Swope said to The Chronicle Tuesday. “I’m naturally optimistic. … I’ve definitely been working super hard on it and have gotten good feedback from people.
Swope said he thinks people want change locally and in the state.
We have to do things differently to get different results,” he said.
Bobby Jackson, incumbent for position 2, was trailing by 17 percent to challenger Lindsey Remund Pollock Tuesday.
Pollock did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.
Jackson had 40.29 percent, or 2,583 votes, and Pollock had 57.53 percent, or 3,688 votes.
All four candidates are Republicans.
Lewis County had a total voter turnout of 42.12 percent with 21,569 ballots counted as of Tuesday evening.
Because there are only two candidates running for each position, the primary doesn’t have any actual effect, other than gauging the popularity of the candidates at this point. The results of the general election in November will determine who is in the positions in January.
The election is set to be certified on Aug. 18.
