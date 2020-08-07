Incumbent Ben Kostick is leading in the primary election for the District 1 seat in the Lewis County Public Utility District election after update an updated vote count was released on Thursday afternoon with 49.6 percent of the vote. Challengers, Micheal Kelly received 27.2 percent of the vote and Steve Grega is following behind with 22.3 percent.
The top two candidates will advance to the general election.
Ed Rothlin is running for the District 2 seat unopposed.
