Lewis County Public Utility District’s 14-year incumbent, Commissioner Ben Kostick is still trailing with 48.4 percent of the vote behind challenger Micheal Kelly’s 50.4 percent, after the second count of the votes on Wednesday.
“I believe that with the 589 votes that I have in the lead, will carry me through,” Kelly said. “I really feel honored to have this opportunity. I really look forward to making positive changes down there at the PUD — that’s my number one priority.”
Although the percentages remain the same, the number of votes Kostick is behind increased to 618.
“I think there’s still plenty of votes to be counted … we’ll just have to wait and see. I’ll be hanging on every ballot count. I’m not going to give up yet,” Kostick said on Tuesday night.
The Lewis County Elections office will release a new count after receiving 500 or more ballots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.