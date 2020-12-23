Incoming county commissioners will be sworn into their new positions starting next week. Commissioner-elects Lindsey Pollock and Sean Swope will take their oaths of office 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in the historic county courthouse.
Currently, the county is holding all meetings virtually. Members of the public can attend via Zoom links posted along with commissioners’ calendar found here: https://lewiscountywa.gov/offices/commissioners/agendas-calendar/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.