With fall around the corner, the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is gearing up for hunting season and salmon migration.
September highlights of the season include:
Early general archery hunts open for deer and elk in many parts of the state; youth-only pheasant hunting for those under age 16 is Sept. 19 and 20 statewide; special pheasant hunt for those over 65 year of age or with disabilities is Sept. 21–25.
Along with this, September is the last chance to fish several of Easten Washington’s rainbow and cutthroat trout lakes. As for Puget Sound halibut, Marine Areas 5 through 10 are open Thursday to Saturday through Sept. 30 or until the remaining quota is gone.
