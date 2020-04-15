The deadline to respond to the Lewis County Public Health & Social Services (LCPHSS) request for proposals (RFP) for community services that provide housing for people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless has been extended again to Friday, May 15 at 4 pm.
Full details can be found in the complete request for proposals document at: lewiscountywa.gov/departments/public-health/social-services/homeless-and-housing-program/.
Proposals must be submitted electronically by email to Meja.Handlen@lewiscountywa.gov no later than 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 15. Only proposals submitted electronically to that email address will be considered.
