U.S. Highway 12 over White Pass, closed to through traffic since Tuesday because of the Cold Creek Fire, reopened in both directions at 4:30 Monday afternoon.
The highway, a major east-west corridor for the state, had been closed east of the White Pass summit since Sept. 15, a day after the fire started. Reopening it was a priority for fire crews Monday, said Mick Mueller, a spokesman for the multi-agency firefighting effort. That meant removing burning snags and other hazards from around the roadway.
"We had to get the smoke-jumpers up on the hillsides up there, getting the dead trees and the loose rocks down," Mueller said. "We can't have snags burning or the potential for rolling rock."
Those driving through the area Monday could still see smoke, small areas of fire, as well as firefighters working, he said. He asked drivers not to stop or slow down to gawk. Instead, he said, they should drive at a steady slower-than-normal rate to keep other motorists and fire crews in the area safe.
WSDOT tightened the closure area at the end of last week, allowing recreation access from both sides, but the road remained closed to through traffic near the summit.
Fires of this size are rare in the White Pass area, state Department of Transportation spokeswoman Summer Derrey said. Neither she nor her co-workers could think of a time in recent history when fire had closed Highway 12 over the pass.
As of Monday morning, the fire was at 616 acres and 35% containment. Mueller said containment may have increased during the day.
"I imagine it might have, although we've been focusing a lot of work on Highway 12, trying to get that open," he said.
Aside from that work, fire crews focused on hot spots within the fire's interior with helicopter bucket drops on the perimeter and in the less-accessible northwest corner of the fire, where it is not contained.
The fire didn't make any significant runs Monday, Mueller said. Cold weather and increased relative humidity over the weekend helped considerably, and rain forecast for Wednesday could help even more, he said.
"We're not talking about the fire going out," he cautioned. "It's going to be around for a while."
The fire is not threatening any structures, officials have said. A Level 2 (be set) notice covers 130-150 homes around Rimrock and Clear lakes, according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office. Most of the residences are cabins. The Forest Service asked the public to stay out of the area west of Clear Lake and said roads and trails will be closed for public safety.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Reach Pat Muir at pmuir@yakimaherald.com.
___
(c)2020 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.)
Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
