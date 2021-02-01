Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler will hold a virtual town hall event on Monday, Feb. 8, at 5:25 p.m. with Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County’s Public Health Officer who is also expected to replace Lewis County Health Officer Dr. Rachel Wood upon her retirement this month.
In addition to providing updates on COVID-19 information and resources, the Battle Ground Republican plans to “answer questions and hear feedback from residents about whatever is on their mind,” according to a press release.
Constituents can dial into the event by calling 1-877-229-8493 and using the passcode 116365. Individuals can also send comments or questions to Herrera Beutler through her website, JHB.house.gov/contact.