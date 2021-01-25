U.S. Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, on Friday spoke out against President Joe Biden’s decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, which had been abandoned by former president Donald Trump.
In a post to Facebook, Herrera Beutler said the pact is “a great deal for China but remains a bad one for the U.S.”
“And re-entering it this week as Americans are attempting to survive the economic turmoil caused by COVID and COVID-related shutdowns was a costly move by the Biden Administration,” she wrote. “Studies show it could cost a Southwest Washington family of four $20,000 in lost income, not to mention higher electricity costs for homes and small businesses.”
Herrera Beutler said China — which she said is the world’s largest carbon emitter — can continue to raise carbon emissions until 2030 and will not reach carbon neutrality until 2060, “a full decade longer than every other major economy, with no penalties for missing its targets.”
“We can and should work together toward a cleaner, healthier environment, but not with an agreement that was never ratified by Congress that puts Southwest Washington residents at a severe disadvantage to our Chinese competitors,” Herrera Beutler wrote.