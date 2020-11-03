U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler appears to have a lead over challenger Carolyn Long in the first set of results for the 2020 election, though the second-time challenger is not conceding the race yet with thousands of ballots left to count.
Following the 8 p.m. deadline, Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, was up with roughly 54.1 percent of the vote districtwide. Long, her Democratic challenger for the second time after an unsuccessful bid in 2018, trailed with about 45.7 percent of the vote.
As of 9 p.m. Tuesday all constituent counties but Klickitat County had reported preliminary results, with all but Clark, the most populous, swinging in Herrera Beutler’s favor. Clark County had about 50.6 percent of its voters supporting Long, which was slightly less than the roughly 51.1 percent Long said in Clark County in 2018. Ultimately Herrera Beutler won re-election two years ago with about 52.7 percent of the vote.
During a remote media availability following the first results, Herrera Beutler said she was humbled to have the support of voters for a sixth term. She noted that she was immediately continuing with Congressional work following Election Day, saying she had a meeting with members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus to get more relief legislation for the COVID-19 pandemic moving.
“I think from day one my priority has been solving problems for folks here, and I’m not going to let up,” Herrera Beutler remarked.
Herrera Beutler said campaigning during the pandemic was the biggest challenge for the 2020 bid. She recounted how at the start of the year she was planning the usual, in-person types of campaign events that would ultimately be prohibited by orders against gatherings and business operations designed to prevent COVID-19’s spread.
“Everything was atypical,” Herrera said. Her focus remained on Congressional work in order to bring support to the district during the Spring, she said, going by a belief that “if you do your job (in Congress) well, the election will take care of itself.”
To Long’s supporters, Herrera Beutler pointed to her work as a member of the House minority in getting bills with bipartisan support passed as indicative of how she wants to continue representing the district.
“I want to serve you and your family with the same integrity, the same bite, the same compassion and the same drive … than I would do for someone who voted for me,” Herrera Beutler said. “I’m a Republican, but I’ve never approached this job with an ideological axe to grind.”
Though Herrera Beutler was celebrating a victory, Long wasn’t ready to concede the race with the first votes counted, pointing to the potential for a shift brought on by ballots counted after the initial wave. During a Facebook Live statement following the first count she recounted seeing the line of dozens of individuals at the Clark County Elections Office waiting to register or to cast their ballots earlier that day.
“It’s close, and we’re going to wait until those ballots are counted,” Long said. There were an estimated 70,000 ballots left to count in Clark County alone, about a quarter of that county’s projected total.
