All three of Washington’s Republican U.S. House members reaffirmed their support for hydropower last week.
U.S. Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler, Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Dan Newhouse were joined by Rep. Russ Fulcher, of Idaho, in a resolution stating that hydropower “is an essential source of energy in the United States.”
“The United States should protect existing hydropower resources and increase substantially the capacity and generation of clean, renewable hydropower resources to address a changing climate and improve environmental quality in the United States,” the resolution reads.
The representatives’ statements came amid environmental concerns around dams, and just days before one Idaho Republican congressman announced his proposal to breach four Snake River hydroelectric dams in the name of salmon recovery.
“The clean, renewable power generated by the dams along the Columbia and Snake Rivers supplies half of the Pacific Northwest’s energy and is critical for a reliable power grid,” the representatives wrote. “Without it, life as we know it in our region would cease to exist.”
The Republicans also called hydropower a crucial part of an “all-of-the-above energy strategy” that places the U.S. on the global stage in terms of energy independence and leadership.