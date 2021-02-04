Despite calling Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s views “insane” and “dangerous,” Southwest Washington Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler voted “no” on a measure that stripped the freshman House member of her committee assignments.
Eleven Republicans crossed party lines on Thursday to limit Greene’s power to shape policy after news outlets unearthed instances of Greene spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, taunting survivors of mass shootings and promoting violence against lawmakers.
Her views were condemned by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel, who called the “loony lies” a “cancer” on the Republican Party.
In a statement Thursday, Herrera Beutler largely echoed the criticism.
“I’m sorry, but an airplane did really hit the Pentagon on 9/11. There is no cabal of celebrities and Democratic politicians running a satanic pedophile ring out of a pizza parlor. School shootings are not ‘false flag events.’ California wildfires were not ignited by a space laser. And the presidential election was NOT stolen,” Herrera Beutler wrote.
But Herrera Beutler argued that the move would set a precedent in which the majority party has control over how the minority positions its members in committees.
“If we take this vote today and Republicans retake the majority next year, the temptation will be strong to kick the most controversial Democrats off their committees and we create a new way to endlessly fight with each other instead of getting things done for the American people,” she wrote.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee lambasted Herrera Beutler for not joining her 11 colleagues. In a statement, DCCC called her “no” vote a vote to “reward QAnon enthusiast and 9/11 truther Marjorie Taylor Greene with several powerful House committee assignments, including the Committee on Education and Labor, even after Greene’s documented belief that Parkland and Newton shootings were hoaxes.”
DCCC spokesperson Drew Godinich said the congresswoman “caved to the extremist and dangerous online conspiracies” that fueled the deadly storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6.