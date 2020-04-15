The newly launched www.lewiscountytogether.com is a group effort from a number of local governments and agencies to provide a free forum for local businesses, services and job seekers, according to a news release from Lewis County.
“Find out what businesses are open, that may be offering curbside services or take out,” the news release states. “Visit a closed business website, they may have gift certificates available to purchase for future use. Learn about business and community resources for those affected by COVID-19 and find out who’s hiring locally.”
Groups participating in the effort include the Chehalis Community Renaissance Team, Centralia Downtown Association, Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce, City of Centralia, the Lewis Economic Development Council, Lewis County Department of Emergency Management, the county information technology department, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services, White Pass Scenic Byway and Discover Lewis County.
