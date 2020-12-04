Grays Harbor Public Health Director Karolyn Holden will resign at the end of December.
“I’m moving into a new position outside of Grays Harbor County in January and am looking forward to a change in location and pace,” Holden told the Daily World Thursday, adding, “At this point that’s all I’m interested in sharing publicly.”
County Commissioner Vickie Raines said she received Holden’s notice Dec. 1. She said the letter was brief and she herself had not had a chance to speak with Holden as of Thursday as to the reasons for her resignation.
Commissioner Randy Ross said Thursday he knew only that the resignation was effective at the end of the month.
The Board of County Commissioners will meet Friday afternoon to set in motion the hiring process for a new director, a position Raines said the county obviously “wants to fill as quickly as possible.”
