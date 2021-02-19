The death of an inmate found hanging inside his cell at the Grays Harbor County Jail early Wednesday morning is under investigation.
At 4:42 a.m. Wednesday, the inmate — Tacoma resident Andrew Clark, 33 — who was housed in his cell alone, was discovered by corrections deputies, according to Grays Harbor County Undersheriff Brad Johansson.
Family members have since been notified by authorities.
“Corrections deputies immediately started rendering first aid and the aid crew was called to the jail,” said Johansson. “Despite their best efforts the inmate died at the scene.”
The Sheriff’s Office contacted the Mason County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an independent investigation of the death. Wednesday morning, Mason County detectives were on the scene and the coroner’s office had been notified.