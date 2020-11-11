Lewis County officials are working to get specialty healthcare providers into its rural bounds, hopefully easing the burden on patients who currently have to travel to Olympia and other neighboring cities to see specialists.
The idea, according to Public Health Director J.P. Anderson, is for the county to convene a consortium of healthcare providers in the area and use grant funding to pay for specialists to travel to rural communities probably one day per week.
“There’s been a lot of great things that’ve happened with telemedicine,” Anderson said Monday. “(But) there still is a great need to bring in specialty medical providers into Lewis County … with the emphasis on east county.”
Funding would come from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Rural Health Policy, which recently announced a grant opportunity specifically targeting rural and underserved areas. Sixty grants in total will be given out.
Public Health and Social Services is currently working on completing the application, which is due in early December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.