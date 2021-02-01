A GoFundMe has been set up for an Onalaska 16-year-old airlifted to Tacoma General Hospital Wednesday after sustaining serious injuries from a crash involving a semi-truck near Ethel. The page — “Help Blane’s Family Pay for Medical Bills,” — says the teen suffered several broken bones, including his femur, skull and jaw.
“His family is gonna need lots of love and support through this tough time! Even if you don’t have a lot, a little will help a long way for his family,” reads the GoFundMe page, organized by Alisha Martin.
A 17-year-old Onalaska boy was also injured in the crash.
Find the GoFundMe page online here: https://bit.ly/2YsO3ru.