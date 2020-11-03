Sean Swope and Lindsay Pollock, challenging incumbent commissioners Edna Fund and Bobby Jackson, respectively, both have comfortable leads as of Tuesday night. All four are Republicans.
Swope is leading with 54.2 percent and Pollock is leading with 60.12 percent.
See more Lewis County results here:
https://elections.lewiscountywa.gov/current-election/preliminary-election-results/
Thurston County results will be posted here: https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20201103/thurston/
Statewide results will be posted here: https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20201103/
Check chronline.com throughout out the night as we post reactions from candidates and results from local and statewide races.
As a Senior who uses our centers, I would like to thank Swope for running and wish him all the best.
