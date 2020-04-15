At Centralia City Council’s regular meeting Tuesday, which was held over the phone, the council approved the resolution authorizing acceptance of funds in the amount of $4,124,274.00 from the State Revolving Fund loan with an interest rate of 1.5 percent for phase one of improvements to the wastewater treatment plant.
“The overall goal of the project is to provide the most cost-effective solution for achieving water quality benefits through increased operational flexibility and increased utilization of the (plant’s) capacity,” stated the council agenda report on the project.
The planned improvements are intended to enhance the quality in the Chehalis River by the use of new wastewater treatment equipment and the capacity for potential growth and operational flexibility will be improved, according to the agenda report.
The specific improvements within the project include installing mixed liquid recirculation pumps and two 100,000-gallon waste activated sludge storage tanks and expansion of the blower building to allow for future upgrades.
The City of Centralia applied for funding to complete the project through the State Fiscal Year 2020 Water Quality Financial Assistance Program and was awarded a State Revolving Fund Loan in the amount of $4,124,274.00 with an interest rate of 1.5 percent. The city also received a Centennial Grant in the amount of $2,951,388.00 with no required match. The total funding the city received totals $7,075,662.00.
Kim Ashmore, public works director, pointed out that the funds are available until 2023, so if construction doesn’t get started this summer it will definitely get started next spring.
“We want to get this money accepted so we can have some flexibility on when this project will actually take place,” said Ashmore.
The resolution to accept the funds for the wastewater treatment plant improvements passed seven to zero.
