A “Morton Freedom Rally” is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Gust Backstrom Park in Morton.
Speakers scheduled to attend include Peter Abbarno, Edna Fund, Lindsey Pollock, Jim Walsh, Bobby Jackson, Sean Swope and more.
The rally is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. with a parade at noon. A farmers market is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a firearms festival from 9 a.m. 6 p.m.
(3) comments
Morton Washington making its reputation as the racist capitol of the Evergreen State. Maybe there will be a tour of Chief Morningstar's Trump Tower. I would like to see the commissioner candidates speak again but I don't know how safe I will be if I take my "Rural Americans Agsinst Racism" sign.
This is depressing. I have no way of explaining this to normal folks. There's some sort of inbred thinking in Lewis County that has persisted essentially unchanged for the last century. Most that I am aware of. My running gag of the only update in Lewis County consisting of LED streetlights, goes unchallenged.
I gotta agree, Devastation...I would not feel safe there and find it sad that so many politicians are going to be going to a place where buying guns=freedom. Oh wait, patriotic flag waving is SO meaningful.
