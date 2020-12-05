A “Freedom Mossyrock Rally” is planned for Mossyrock Saturday, Dec. 12, according to posts making the rounds on social media and an email from Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson.
The Mossyrock City Council last month passed an ordinance stating local businesses could remain open despite Gov. Jay Inslee’s orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
“Come celebrate this courageous city for defying Inslee,” one flyer reads. “Calling on patriots from across Washington to come support these local businesses. Lets pour our money into Mossyrock.”
Music is expected to begin at noon in downtown Mossyrock with speeches scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
“It’s just a power thing,” Mossyrock Mayor Randall Sasser told The Chronicle previously in defending the town’s ordinance. “This is giving them another way to say ‘OK, we’ve got them trained to now follow all our directions and never question what’s going on and never question the information we give them.’”
Mossyrock isn’t the only area of Lewis County where businesses are resisting Inslee’s orders. Spiffy’s just off Interstate 5 on U.S. Highway 12 has also remained open, prompting a visit by state department of Labor and Industries staffers and dozens of supporters.
