The Washington Department of Ecology, the Office of the Chehalis Basin and the Chehalis Basin Board announced this week the launch of a free service to help property owners, business owners and renters reduce their exposure to flood damage.
Information about the Community Flood Assistance and Resilience (CFAR) Program is available at chehalisbasinstrategy.com/cfar/.
“Starting June 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, CFAR will focus on providing technical support and assistance to interested property owners, and helping communities identify opportunities and set priorities to access program funding,” according to the Chehalis Basin Strategy website.
The CFAR program is also intended to help fund efforts to identify flood or erosion-prone areas and alert property owners and area governments.
“By identifying areas most at-risk of flooding or erosion, communities and property owners will have up-to-date information to avoid putting new buildings in hazardous areas and to make decisions about which existing structures should be addressed first,” according to chehalisbasinstrategy.com.
Participants will have access to free technical support and may be eligible for future funding opportunities. Those interested in seeking funding assistance must contact Principal Planner Chrissy Bailey at Ecology via email at chrissy.bailey@ecy.wa.gov or by phone at 360-407-6781 by July 17, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.