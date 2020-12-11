Centralia College announced this week that Freddie Neal, 88, a longtime educator and community leader, died Nov. 28.
Neal was honored in 2019 with husband Robert Neal, who died in 2011, with a plaque at Centralia College’s Diversity Plaza.
Freddie neal taught physical education and Spanish and coached track at the Rochester School District. She served on the Rochester School Board and the Advisory Council for Alternative Education and was active in the American Association of University Women and Delta Kappa Gamma, according to Centralia College.
“She is loved and missed,” a Centralia College news release reads.
Robert Neal was the first African American graduate of Centralia College. He was an artist, jewelry designer and former curator of the Capital Museum.
In 2019, Freddie Neal attended the dedication for a plaque at the college’s Diversity Plaza honoring herself and her late husband.
“They had a sense of commitment to help individuals, their students, to grow. To be able to survive outside of the community. A sense of life skills,” noted the son of Freddie and Robert, Golden Neal, after the ceremony. “Even though they faced opposition, they would not allow that opposition to drive them out. Dad would say, ‘You know, if people are treating you badly, I just make them mad because I just stay.’ It gives you a real sense of that sticktoitiveness.”
During that ceremony, others shared a story about Freddie Neal’s arrival in Lewis County at the Chehalis train depot. They said she was met at the station by members of the Rochester School District who didn’t realize that their new-hire teacher was both an African-American, and a woman. Those surprises prompted the school district to shift Freddie Neal over to the Maple Lane School for Girls for several years before she proved her merits to her doubters in the community and was brought into the fold at the high school.
“It’s quite amazing the cultural witness that my parents had in this community. Coming to a community that initially did not want to hire them, or house them in this community. But yet, it was a fire at the Rochester Methodist Church that allowed my parents to become involved and members in this community,” noted Golden Neal in the opening remarks of his speech during the ceremony. “An invitation was extended to them by the members of that church that allowed a cultural missionary to become a teacher and a homeless teen to become ‘The Mayor’ of Rochester.”
Information from previous Chronicle reporting was included in this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.