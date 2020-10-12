County commissioners approved an agreement on Monday with the Lewis Economic Development Council (EDC) to create and distribute a third round of coronavirus relief funding grants to nonprofits and businesses. After commissioners expressed a desire to be more directly involved with allocation last week, the new agreement stipulates that Commissioner Gary Stamper will serve on the volunteer committee that was responsible for allocating the last two rounds of funding.
Per the agreement, Stamper will serve on the committee, which will then report back to the Board of County Commissioners, which will make the final decision regarding allocation of funds.
The committee is composed of individuals appointed by the EDC, and represents the public and the business community. Previously, they have deliberated on applications and decided who was to receive money to help weather the pandemic.
But commissioners have expressed that there should be more oversight in the third round, which will include approximately half a million dollars and will be distributed in chunks of $25,000 to $75,000. The last two rounds of funding each came from pools of only $200,000.
The EDC will be responsible for creating an application process, which will likely require a quick turn-around period for nonprofits and businesses wishing to apply.
“Seems like everything is so last minute,” Commissioner Stamper said. “So it’s imperative that everyone gets their applications in, businesses and nonprofits.”
Because of the approaching deadline for the county of use CARES Act funding, applications must be received and deliberated on, and funding must be distributed by Nov. 30. The memo approved on Monday also states that commissioners could amend the amount during the final review of the grant decisions, as there is a possibility that more funding could be approved for the county.
No deadlines have been set yet for grant applications.
“Our goal is to get it started as soon as possible, and hopefully by the end of the week,” Budget Manager Becky Butler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.