Food Establishments With Violations: Red/Blue/Total
Berry Fields Cafe, Centralia 15/0/15
Cook (kitchen person in charge) did not know cooking temperatures for hamburger or chicken (10 degrees too low for both). Please ensure all cooks know all required temperatures and procedures. (5 Red).
Several potentially hazardous foods were cold-holding between 43 degrees and 55 degrees F and must be kept at 41 degrees F or below at all times. These were either uncovered to cool or placed in the freezer, based on time and temperature. This is a repeat violation. (10 Red).
Inspected Feb. 26
Moose Lodge No. 1109, Centralia 15/5/20
Person in charge did not know food safety temperatures. Please ensure all food workers are trained in all requirements. (5 Red)
Lettuce, tomatoes and cheese are still kept on the counter with insufficient ice.
Potentially hazardous foods were cold holding between 47.4 degrees and 49 degrees F and must be kept at 41 degrees F or below at all times. These were just prepared and will be discarded within four hours. (10 Red)
Digital thermometers were available but were not being used. Please measure temperatures frequently enough to ensure safe cooking, hot holding and cold holding.
Bar dishwasher was not sanitizing and kitchen dishwasher sanitizer was far too strong. Please ensure these deliver 50 parts per million solution. Test daily until reliably corrected. (5 Blue)
Due to the third violation in two years for dishwashers not sanitizing, a $100 fine is due to the health department within 10 days.
Due to ongoing procedural issues, a risk control plan is required. A meeting will be scheduled next week to discuss and work on this.
Inspected Feb. 25
Starbucks, Safeway, Chehalis 5/0/5
Digital thermometer was inoperable. Please correct within two days. (5 Red)
Inspected Feb. 25
Mr. & Mrs. Wonderful’s Fair Food, Chehalis (Temporary) 10 5/15
Hand wash facilities were not working and no food prep may be done until reliably corrected. Pump had been turned off due to insufficient water. Hand wash facilities must be readily accessible at all times with hot water, soap and paper towels. (10 Red)
Plastic dome used for cotton candy is cracked and has a hole in it. This may not be used. Please ensure food is protected from contamination until replaced. (5 Blue)
Inspected Feb. 25
Food Establishments With Perfect Scores:
Lewis County Coffee Company, Feb. 20
McDonalds, Northeast Median Street, Chehalis, Feb. 25
Get ‘n’ Go Mart, Chehalis, Feb. 25
Quality Cafe and Pizza, Chehalis, Feb. 25
Safeway Bakery, Chehalis, Feb. 25
Safeway Meat, Chehalis, Feb. 25
Smith and Son, Inc., Mossyrock, Feb. 26
Taqueria Juquilita II, Centralia, Feb. 27
Brenda’s Country Market, Onalaska, Feb. 27
Dollar Tree, Chehalis, Feb. 27
Outfitters, Chehalis, Feb. 27
Pizza Hut, Centralia, Feb. 27
Adna Grocery, Chehalis, Feb. 28
Bonanza BBQ and Catering, Toledo, Feb. 28
The Crowded Kitchen, Toledo, Feb. 28
•••
Editor’s note: These figures are derived from inspections conducted by the Lewis County Public Health Department’s Food Safety Program.
Red violations are those most likely to cause foodborne illness and must be corrected at the time of inspection. Blue violations relate to overall cleanliness and operational conditions and must be corrected by established deadlines or by the next routine inspection.
Any establishment receiving 40 red points or any red point item repeated within an 18 month period is considered a high risk and must be reinspected. An establishment that receives 75 red points or 100 total points (red and blue) on a routine inspection or 40 red points on a repeat inspection will have their food establishment permit suspended.
