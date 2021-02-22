A flood warning is in effect for the Newaukum River as a flood watch has also been issued for the Chehalis River, according to the National Weather Service.
Only minor flooding is expected.
Below are the full statements from the National Weather Service:
Flood Statement: Newaukum River
The Flood Warning continues for the Newaukum River Near Chehalis.
* From this evening to Tuesday morning.
* At 3:45 PM PST Monday the stage was 200.81 feet.
* Flood stage is 202.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 203.1 feet late tonight. Depending on additional precipitation and the rate of the rise on the river, the crest could become closer to 204 feet. The forecast will be monitored and updated as necessary. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning.
* Impact...At 202.5 feet, flood waters will inundate many roads and residential and commercial areas along the Newaukum River and its forks. Flooding in some areas may be deep and hazardous especially near rivers. Impacted roadways and surrounding areas include Jackson Hwy. and Tune...Rush...Sommerville...Griel... Hamilton...Tauscher...Guerrier...Kirkland...Macomber...Rice... Senn...Lucas Creek...Middle Fork and North Fork Roads. A stage of 10.5 on the Newaukum roughly corresponds to Phase 2 flood in the Lewis County flood system.
Chehalis River
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
The Flood Watch continues for
* A portion of west central Washington, including the following areas, King and Lewis.
* Through Tuesday afternoon
* Rises on rivers in Thurston County have lead to the inclusion of the county in the Flood Watch.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.